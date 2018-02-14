Strong rushes of wind blow during the Downhill portion of the Men's Alpine Combined race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The women's 15 km individual Biathlon event scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due strong winds at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The women's biathlon have been pushed back to Thursday afternoon.