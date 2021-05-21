Barcelona's players celebrate after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League final between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Ganla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden, 16 May 2021. EFE/EPA/BJORN LARSSON SWEDEN OUT

Barcelona's players Kheira Hamraoui #10 Aitana Bonmati #14 and Patricia Guijarro #12 celebrate after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League final between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Ganla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden, 16 May 2021. EFE/EPA/BJORN LARSSON SWEDEN OUT

Barcelona, May 21 (EFE). - FC Barcelona won their first UEFA Women’s Champions League, but the financial reward of 460,000 euros is about 160 times smaller than that of their male counterparts.