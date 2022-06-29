Seven-time champion Serena Williams looks frustrated during her first-round women's singles match against France's Harmony Tan on 28 June 2022. Tan upset the American great 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7). EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

American great Serena Williams was unable to get past the first hurdle of her 2022 Wimbledon campaign, showing glimpses of her former dominant self but also a lot of rust in a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat Tuesday to Frenchwoman Harmony Tan.

The 40-year-old Williams came into this year's Wimbledon with scant preparation, not having played any singles matches since her first-round loss at the All England Club last year, when she had to retire with a hamstring injury that lingered for several months.