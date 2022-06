Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in action in her women's second round match against Katarzyna Kawa of Poland at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 29 June 2022. Jabeur won 6-4, 6-0. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Spain's Garbine Muguruza shows her frustration during her first-round Wimbledon match against Belgium's Grett Minnen on 29 June 2022. The Belgian won 6-4, 6-0. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Jule Niemeier (L) of Germany is congratulated by Anett Kontaveit (R) of Estonia after winning their women's second round match at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, Britain, 29 June 2022. Niemeier won 6-4, 6-0. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Second-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit and 2017 champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain were both eliminated from Wimbledon in surprisingly lopsided losses on Wednesday.

Kontaveit missed all of the grass-court events leading up to Wimbledon due to a bout with Covid-19, and that lack of match practice on tennis' trickiest surface was apparent in a 6-4, 6-0 second-round loss to 22-year-old German Jule Niemeier on Court 1.