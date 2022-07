Romania's Simona Halep prepares to hit a backhand during her Wimbledon second-round match against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens on 30 June 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Halep won 7-5, 6-4. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Coco Gauff hits a running forehand during her second-round Wimbledon match against Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania on 30 June 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Gauff won 6-2, 6-3. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Polish world No. 1 Iga Swiatek hits a forehand during her second-round match against the Netherlands' Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove on 30 June 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Swiatek won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Polish world No. 1 Iga Swiatek dropped a set in Wimbledon action on Thursday, but she found her game in time to extend her winning streak to 37 matches and advance to the third round.

Fast-rising American Cori "Coco" Gauff, who lost to Swiatek in the Roland Garros final, also booked her place in the tournament's round of 32 with a straight-set victory.