Germany's Angelique Kerber hits a forehand during her Wimbledon third-round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens on 1 July 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Mertens won 6-4, 7-5. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrates after defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in Wimbledon third-round action on 1 July 2022 in London, United Kingdom. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Germany's Tatjana Maria plays a slice backhand during her Wimbledon third-round match against Greek world No. 5 Maria Sakkari on 1 July 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Maria won 6-3, 7-5. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Maria Sakkari of Greece hits a forehand during her Wimbledon third-round match against Germany's Tatjana Maria on 1 July 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Maria won 6-3, 7-5. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Greek world No. 5 Maria Sakkari and German 2018 champion Angelique Kerber - a pair of players with title hopes in the women's draw - fell victim to upsets in third-round action Friday at Wimbledon.

Sakkari was carved up by one of the savviest competitors on the WTA Tour, Germany's Tatjana Maria, a grass-court specialist whose strong serving, expert use of the slice off both forehand and backhand and skilled net play led her to a surprise 6-3, 7-5 victory on the No. 2 Court.