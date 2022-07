Jessica Pegula in action against Petra Martic during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, England, on 2 July 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Coco Gauff leaves the court after losing to Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, England, on 2 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Simona Halep in action against Magdalena Frech during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, England, on 2 July 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Paula Badosa celebrates her victory over Petra Kvitova in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, England, on 2 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Iga Swiatek in action against Alize Cornet during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, England, on 2 July 2022. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Alize Cornet celebrates after beating Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, England, on 2 July 2022. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

World No. 1 and Wimbledon top seed Iga Swiatek saw her string of consecutive match wins halted at 37 Saturday by France's Alize Cornet, who prevailed 6-4, 6-2 to claim a berth in the last 16.

On Centre Court, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic came into Saturday's contest with fourth-seed Paula Badosa having won her last seven matches, but the Spaniard eked out a 7-5, 7-6(4) triumph.