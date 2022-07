England's Lauren Hemp (L) in action against Austria defender Viki Schnaderbeck (C) and goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger (R) during the opening match of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on 6 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

England's Beth Mead celebrates after scoring against Austria during the opening match of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on 6 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Austria's Marie Hobinger (L) battles England's Georgia Stanway during the opening match of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on 6 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

England supporters react to a goal against Austria during the opening match of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on 6 July 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

England began their Women's Euro 2022 campaign Wednesday with a 1-0 victory against Austria (1-0) to the delight of more than 68,000 supporters at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Beth Mead's first-half goal made the difference for the hosts on different kind of European night at the Theater of Dreams.