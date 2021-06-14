Patrik Schick emerged the star for the Czech Republic with a brace against Scotland in the Euros on Monday, including what is likely to be contender for goal of the tournament.
Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Scotland and the Czech Republic in Glasgow, Britain, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Petr Josek
Goalkeeper David Marshall of Scotland concedes the second goal of the Czech Republic during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Scotland and the Czech Republic in Glasgow, Britain, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Andy Buchanan / POOL
Andrew Robertson of Scotland in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Scotland and the Czech Republic in Glasgow, Britain, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Stu Forster / POOL
Che Adams (C) of Scotland in action against Czech players Ondrej Celustka (L) and Vladimir Coufal (R) during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Scotland and the Czech Republic in Glasgow, Britain, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Stu Forster / POOL
