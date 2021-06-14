Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Scotland and the Czech Republic in Glasgow, Britain, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Petr Josek

Goalkeeper David Marshall of Scotland concedes the second goal of the Czech Republic during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Scotland and the Czech Republic in Glasgow, Britain, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Andy Buchanan / POOL

Andrew Robertson of Scotland in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Scotland and the Czech Republic in Glasgow, Britain, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Stu Forster / POOL