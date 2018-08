Kevin Kisner of the United States on the 18th green during the second round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Brooks Koepka of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed second round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 11 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Gary Woodland of the United States on the 18th green during the second round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

American golfer Gary Woodland remains the leader after the completion Saturday of the rain-interrupted second round of the PGA Championship, but several big names are just a few strokes behind.

Woodland is at 10-under and has posted the lowest 36-hole score (130) in the history of this event, which was first contested using stroke play in 1958.