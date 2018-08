Francesco Molinari of Italy lines up his putt on the 6th green during the first round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Tiger Woods of the US hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (L) and Tiger Woods of the US (R) shake hands after their first round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Rickie Fowler of the US plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round for the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Henrik Stenson of Sweden releases his club as he hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round for the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Gary Woodland of the US sinks his putt for birdie on the 8th green during the first round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Gary Woodland of the US chip on the the 8th green during the first round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 09 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Gary Woodland of the United States on Thursday finished the first day of the US PGA Championship, held this week at Bellerive Country Club, on the outskirts of St. Louis, Missouri, with six under par.

Woodland, who scored no less than seven birdies in the last 11 holes, snatched the lead from his compatriot Rickie Fowler (-5), one of the local fans' favorites.