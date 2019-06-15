Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits his tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the second round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun 14, 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Tiger Woods of the US (L) and Justin Rose of England (R) shake hands on the ninth green during the second round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Gary Woodland of the US hits a fairway shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun 14, 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Gary Woodland led on Friday at the end of the second round of the 2019 US Open being held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The US player shot a round of 65 on the par-71 course to stand at nine under overall.