Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a sand trap by the seventeenth green during the third round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun 15, 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Justin Rose of England hits a fairway shot on the eighteenth hole during the third round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Gary Woodland of the US hits a fairway shot on the eighteenth hole during the third round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Gary Woodland topped the leader board on Saturday at the end of the third round of the 2019 US Open being held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The US golfer carded a 69 on the par-71 course to lead the field by one stroke at 11 under overall.