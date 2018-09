Canadian rider Michael Woods, with the Education First team, reacts after winning the 17th stage of the 2018 La Vuelta cycling tour, over 157 km from Getxo to Mount Oiz, Spain, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Canadian cyclist Michael Woods (Education First) won Wednesday's 17th stage of the Vuelta a España, while Briton Simon Yates (BMC) maintained the overall lead.

Woods needed four hours, nine minutes and 48 seconds to cover the 157-kilometer (97.5-mile) course, five seconds ahead of Belgium's Dylan Teuns (BMC) and 10 seconds faster than Spaniard David de la Cruz (Sky).