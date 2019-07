Brazil's Dani Alves (left) and Casimiro celebrate after their team's 2-0 win over Argentina in the first Copa America 2019 semifinal on July 2, 2019, a match played at Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Thomas Santos

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson (top) in action during a Copa America 2019 semifinal soccer match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Brazilian national team head coach Tite (L) during the Copa America 2019 semifinal soccer match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Host Brazil once again showcased their new recipe for success in a 2-0 Copa America semifinal victory over Argentina: impenetrable defense, well-organized midfield play and opportunism in attack.

But while the Selecao rediscovered the offensive effectiveness that had been lacking at times earlier in the tournament, they were far from dominant Tuesday night against an Argentine side that deserved more at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte.