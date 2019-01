A woman walks in front of a building of the Federal state budgetary institution 'Federal scientific center of physical culture and sport' which houses the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A three-person team of experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency was in Moscow on Thursday awaiting authorization to enter Russia's testing laboratory and extract doping analyses data from its computer systems, an agency spokesman said.

Russia's government had said late Wednesday that an understanding had been reached over how to hand over and handle data linked to drug-test samples and analyses.