File photo taken May 6, 2018, showing Argentine forward Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona during a home match against Real Madrid. The eight Latin American squads who qualified for the 2018 World Cup will put some of the soccer's biggest stars on the field when the tournament gets under way next month in Russia. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia/File

File photo dated May 12, 2018, showing Costa Rican goaltender Keylor Navas playing for Real Madrid during a match in the Spanish capital. The eight Latin American squads who qualified for the 2018 World Cup will put some of the soccer's biggest stars on the field when the tournament gets under way next month in Russia. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez/File

File photo dated May 8, 2018, showing Uruguay's Edinson Cavani playing for Paris Saint-Germain during its match against Les Herbiers for the French Cup in Paris. The eight Latin American squads who qualified for the 2018 World Cup will put some of the soccer's biggest stars on the field when the tournament gets under way next month in Russia. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT/File

The eight Latin American squads who qualified for the 2018 World Cup will put some of the soccer's biggest stars on the field when the tournament gets under way next month in Russia.

And though the young are taking over, there is a number that is magic and common among some of the most outstanding soccer stars on the continent and who will soon be on their way to Russia: 31.