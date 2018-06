Supporters light flares during an international friendly between Tunisia and Turkey on Friday, June 1, at the Stade de Geneve in Geneva. EFE-EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu (R) tries to elude Fakhreddine Ben Youssef of Tunisia during a friendly on Friday, June 1, in Geneva. EFE-EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Turkish players celebrate scoring a goal against Tunisia during a friendly on Friday, June 1, at Stade de Geneve in Geneva. EFE-EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Turkey and Tunisia battled to a 2-2 draw here Friday in a friendly as the North African side continuing preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they are drawn in Group G along with Belgium, England, and Panama.

After a scoreless first half in front of roughly 12,000 fans at Stade de Geneve, Everton's Cenk Tosun put Turkey up 1-0 with a goal in the 54th minute from the penalty spot after drawing a foul from Tunisia midfielder Ellyes Shkiri.