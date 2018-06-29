For those fan groups whose team is still competing at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the completion's rest day provided a perfect opportunity to take in the sights of Moscow. Although there were no games scheduled until the weekend, when the knockout stages begin, supporters seemingly found it hard to part with their team's colors and instead gathered in the capital's Red Square armed with flags and soccer jerseys. St. Basil's cathedral, with its iconic colorful domes, provided a perfect backdrop for a souvenir photograph, an efe-epa journalist taking in the atmosphere in Moscow reported.