A supporter of Argentina poses in front of the Saint Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Supporters of Spain pose in front of the Saint Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFEABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

World Cup fans take in sights of Moscow during 1 day break in competition

For those fan groups whose team is still competing at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the completion's rest day provided a perfect opportunity to take in the sights of Moscow.

Although there were no games scheduled until the weekend, when the knockout stages begin, supporters seemingly found it hard to part with their team's colors and instead gathered in the capital's Red Square armed with flags and soccer jerseys.