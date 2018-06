Peruvian soccer fans in Lima cheer wildly this Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as they watch on giant outdoor screens striker Andre Carrillo score aganst Australia, letting loose an emotion they've had to hold back for 36 years, since their team's last game in the world soccer championship. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Peruvians cheered Monday the goal its team scored in the match against Australia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with an emotion they've had to hold back for 36 years, since its last game in the world soccer championship.

The score by Andre Carrillo 17 minutes into the game let loose an outpouring of joy among Peruvians, who in pure euphoria clapped, cheered and cried "viva" as they did in their squad's best moments in the elimination rounds.