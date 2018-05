(L-R) FIFA World Cup 2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) CEO Alexey Sorokin; Russia's Ambassador to Spain, Yuri Korchagin; and Jose Ramon Lete, president of the Spanish Superior Sports Council, pose for photographers during the presentation of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Russian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, on May 18, 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 will take place in Russia from 14 June until 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

FIFA World Cup 2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) CEO Alexey Sorokin speaks during the presentation of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Russian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, 18 May 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 will take place in Russia from 14 June until 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

The CEO of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2018 World Cup in Russia said that the Argentine soccer federation (AFA) had apologized for a sexist chapter included in a manual given out to players, staff and journalists and that the controversy had been put to rest.

Alexei Sorokin made those remarks when asked during an interview with EFE about a chapter in the manual that gave advice on picking up Russian women.