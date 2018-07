Fans crowd around the open-top bus carrying the Croatian national soccer team through Zagreb on Monday, July 16. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Members of the Croatian national soccer team celebrate with supporters on their arrival in Zagreb on Monday, July 16. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Croatia's national soccer team rode through this capital in triumph aboard an open-top bus for more than five hours Monday on their return from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they reached the final before succumbing 4-2 to France.

More than 500,000 people, according to police, filled the streets of Zagreb - population 800,000 - to welcome the squad home.