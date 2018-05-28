CEO of the Oganising Committee for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Alexey Sorokin, poses during an interview with Spanish international news agency EFE in Madrid, Spain, on May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Alexey Sorokin, director general of the organizing committee for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, played down what he called overblown concerns about soccer hooliganism, while discussing stadium surprises and the new Video Assistant Referee in an interview with EFE on Monday, a little over two weeks before the global sporting event kicks off.

Sorokin, who replaced Vitaly Mutko at the end of Dec., said he wanted to put to bed questions in the British press about a possible alliance between Russian and Argentine ultras to confront English hooligans.