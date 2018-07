Croatia fans celebrate as they watch the broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals match between Croatia and England in central Zagreb, Croatia, on July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The celebrations across Croatia following the Croatian national team's semifinal win against England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup caused small earthquakes in the country, local seismologists said on Thursday.

According to the geophysics department of the Faculty of Science at the University of Zagreb, seismic instruments in the capital recorded intensified tremors at 10:20 pm and after 10:37 pm.