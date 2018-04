Franco-Argentine former soccer player David Trezeguet presents the FIFA World Cup trophy as it arrives to Bogota, Colombia, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

David Trezeguet, a member of the team that won the World Cup for France in 1998, arrived Wednesday in Bogota with the World Cup trophy as part of the tour leading up to this year's tournament in Russia.

The 18-carat gold trophy arrived in Bogota's El Dorado airport on an airplane painted in red, black and white, the colors of tour sponsor Coca-Cola.