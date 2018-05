The FIFA World Cup Trophy on display during a rehearsal on stage for the FIFA World Cup 2018 Final Draw in the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attend the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kick-off ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The FIFA World Cup Original Trophy on Tuesday landed in Russia, where it is set to embark on the longest host country tour to date.

After a journey across 51 countries, the trophy arrived in the city of Vladivostok on a private jet carrying Brazil star Gilberto Silva, who won the 2002 World Cup, and Russian model Natalia Vodianova.