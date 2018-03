Argentine former soccer players who won the World Cup in the 1978 and 1986 tournaments pose with the trophy of the Russia 2018 World Cup, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

Argentinian former soccer player Mario Alberto Kempes, who won the World Cup in the 1978 tournament , poses with the trophy of the Russia 2018 World Cup, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday as part of a 50-nation tour scheduled to culminate in Russia in time for the start of the 2018 soccer tournament on June 14.

Several veterans of the Argentine squad that won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, including Mario Alberto Kempes and Jorge Burruchaga, attended the tour presentation event, the first Argentine stop of which was Tucuman.