Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto speaks during an event marking the start of the World Cup trophy tour in Mexico City, Mexico, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto got the chance to hoist the World Cup trophy here Wednesday as the prize continued its global tour ahead of the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.

"Let's hope our national team puts on a great performance and comes back to Mexico with the World Cup trophy as the champion," he said during an event at Los Pinos, his official residence.