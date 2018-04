French-Argentine former soccer player David Trezeguet (C-L) and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela (C-R) present the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama City, Panama, on April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela speaks during the presentation of the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama City, Panama, on April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A view of the Boeing 737-300 carrying the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama City, Panama, on April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The trophy tour for the 2018 World Cup made its way Friday to Panama, where President Juan Carlos Varela received the iconic prize from French former star player David Trezeguet at the Panama Pacifico International Airport.

The Boeing 737-300 that is transporting the FIFA World Cup Trophy landed at 11.14 am.