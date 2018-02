Coca-Cola communications manager Juan Sebastian Estrada (l) and marketing director Pierangela Sierra (r) during the presentation of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

A man offers a freestyle performance during the presentation of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

The trophy that FIFA has been presenting to World Cup champions since 1974 will arrive in Colombia on April 3 as part of a global tour, organizers said Thursday.

The hardware is also to make stops in Argentina, Costa Rica and Panama - all qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia - and in Chile, Coca-Cola Colombia marketing director Pierangela Sierra told a press conference.