Courtesy photograph of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) where its president Claudio Tapia (L) appears with Cesar Luis Menotti (R) in the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Menotti coached Argentina from 1974-1982. Besides winning the World Cup with the senior squad, he hoisted the U-20 trophy in 1979 with a team that included future icon Diego Maradona. EPA-EFE/AFA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Cesar Luis Menotti, coach of the Argentina side that won the World Cup in 1978, is the new director of national teams, the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) said Monday.

"Former coach of Argentina Cesar Luis Menotti will be the director of national teams. He will begin his duties on Feb. 1. Welcome to your home, Cesar!," the AFA said on Twitter.