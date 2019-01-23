PGA Executive Director Gerald Goodman speaks to reporters this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Mexico City about the upcoming World Golf Championships' Mexico Championship, which is still waiting for an answer from US star Tiger Woods about whether he will be a contender or not. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

The World Golf Championships' Mexico Championship is waiting for an answer from US star Tiger Woods, whose place in the third edition of the tournament is assured though he has not yet announced whether he will be a contender or not, organizers of the event scheduled for February reported.

They way Woods has usually managed his career is to confirm his participation one or two weeks beforehand. This time he qualified for the tourney in the first cut by being among the top 30 in the FedExCup classification, according to Rafael Quiroz, spokesman for WGC-Mexico.