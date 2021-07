Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain reacts after defeating Ashleigh Barty of Australia in a Women's Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in a Women's Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia in a Women's Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in a Women's Singles First Round match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Australia's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of the Tokyo 2020 women's tennis on Sunday in a shock opening-round loss to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The Spaniard, ranked No. 48 in the world, dominated Barty 4-6, 3-6 in 94 minutes at Ariake Park in the Japanese capital.