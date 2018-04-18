Aljaz Bedene of Slovakia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Aljaz Bedene of Slovakia during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain began his campaign on Wednesday for an eleventh Monte-Carlo Masters title with a victory against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-1, 6-3.

The so-called "king of clay" needed one hour and eight minutes to beat Bedene.