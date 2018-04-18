World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain began his campaign on Wednesday for an eleventh Monte-Carlo Masters title with a victory against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-1, 6-3.
The so-called "king of clay" needed one hour and eight minutes to beat Bedene.
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Aljaz Bedene of Slovakia during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Aljaz Bedene of Slovakia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
