Roger Federer from Switzerland poses with his trophy after losing his final match against Borna Coric from Croatia at the ATP Tennis Tournament Gerry Weber Open in Halle (Westphalia), Germany, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal trains at Santa Ponca tennis club in the town of Calvia, Majorca island, Spain, June 21, 2018, to prepare his participation in upcoming Wimbledon tennis tournament. EPA-EFE FILE/ Atienza

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain was on Wednesday named second seed for the upcoming 2018 Wimbledon tennis tournament, despite currently holding the top spot in the ATP rankings, due to the special classification system used by the English Grand Slam event.

Switzerland's Roger Federer, world No. 2 and eight-time Wimbledon champion, was named first seed for the grass court tournament, which starts July 2, as Wimbledon gives extra weight to a player's successes on grass in the previous two years.