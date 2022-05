Iga Swiatek of Poland in action during her women's singles quarterfinal match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, 13 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts during his men's singles quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on 13 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Rome (Italy), 13/05/2022.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's singles quarterfinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on 13 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic struggled to put away Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday at the Italian Open but eventually secured a 7-5, 7-6 (7-1) victory to book his place in the semifinals.

The ninth-ranked Auger-Aliassime put up a valiant fight, hanging close with the 20-time Grand Slam champion thanks to a potent first serve (11 aces for the contest and many other unreturnable serves) and to the service breaks he secured in the latter portions of both sets.