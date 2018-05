Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her women's singles third round match against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Dutch tennis player Kiki Bertens on Wednesday knocked out Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-2 in the Madrid Open last 16 round.

This means Romania's Simona Halep, the title defender, is to keep her world No. 1 spot regardless of how she finishes in Madrid.