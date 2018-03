Spain's Fernando Perez Lopez (3-R) in action during the 2018 Rugby Europe Championship match between Belgium and Spain, in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The world governing body for rugby union said Monday it would investigate the circumstances behind the Rugby Europe Championship match between Belgium and Spain that ended with ugly confrontations between the Spanish players and the Romanian referee.

Spain missed out on automatic qualification for the 2019 Japan World Cup when it suffered a shock 18-10 defeat to Belgium on Sunday in a game that ended with match official Vlad Iordachescu being chased off the pitch as tempers flared.