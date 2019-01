Portugal's Paulo Goncalves (r) performs a technical review of his motorcycle on Jan. 5, 2019, prior to the Dakar 2019 Rally in Lima. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Argentina's Kevin Benavides poses on Jan. 5, 2019, during technical checks prior to the Dakar 2019 Rally in Lima. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Photo taken Jan. 5, 2019, in Lima of motorcycles to be used in the Dakar 2019 Rally. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

The Dakar 2019 Rally to be held in Peru from Jan. 7-17 once again will pit the world's best motorcycle drivers and racing teams against one another.

The teams competing in this year's event will include KTM, Honda, Yamaha, Husqvarna and Hero, among others and the top contenders include the following, by competitor number: