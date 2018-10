Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's third round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during their women's third round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts during her women's third round singles match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in straight sets on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the China Open in Beijing.

The world number 2 beat the Estonian world number 21, 7-5, 6-4, to avoid an upset and secure her berth in the last eight of the tournament.