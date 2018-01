Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates her win against Olivia Rogowska of Australia during the second round on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates her win against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during the second round on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (L) is congratulated for her win against Jana Fett (R) of Croatia during the second round on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates her win against Jana Fett of Croatia during the second round on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates her win against Jana Fett of Croatia during the second round on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on Wednesday fended off two match points to defeat Croatia's Jana Fett 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Wozniacki saw her bid for her first Grand Slam title nearly vanish in the third set when she faced two-match points while trailing 5-1 to Fett, who was making her debut in the Australian Open main draw.