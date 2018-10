Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates after winning her singles round robin match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in action during her singles round robin match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action during her singles round robin match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, second seed, defeated Czech Petra Kvitova 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 on Tuesday in the White Group of the WTA Finals tourney held in Singapore.

Defending champion Wozniacki managed to beat her fourth-seeded opponent, the 2011 champion, after a marathon match that lasted nearly two and a half hours, improving her chances of reaching the knockout stage.