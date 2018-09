Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Denmark’s world number two Caroline Wozniacki defeated Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson on Tuesday to advance to the third round of the Wuhan Open.

The reigning Australian Open champion beat the qualifier 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 28 minutes in her opening game of the tournament, having received a bye for the first round.