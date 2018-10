Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, during the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action during her women's singles final match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Winner Caroline Wozniacki (L) of Denmark and runner-up Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia pose with their trophies after the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action during her women's singles final match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, seeded second, defeated Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to win the China Open title, eight years after achieving it for the first time.

Wozniacki, ranked world No. 2, was very concentrated in the match and endured the pressure of the end to beat her unseeded opponent, world No. 20, in less than an hour and a half.