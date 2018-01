Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain reacts during her quarter final match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Caroline Wozniacki (L) of Denmark shakes hands with Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain after winning their women's quarter final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, second seeded, on Tuesday defeated her Spanish opponent Carla Suarez, advancing to the Australian Open semifinals for the second time in her career.

Wozniacki took two hours and 12 minutes to beat Suarez 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in a match that put her in the semis for the first time since 2011.