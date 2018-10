Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's quarterfinals round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their women's quarterfinals round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark waves after winning her women's quarterfinals round singles match against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki booked her pace in the semifinal of the China Open on Friday with an easy victory over the Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova.

The world number 2 beat the qualifier 6-2, 6-3 to advance to her first semi-final since she won at Eastbourne in June.