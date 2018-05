Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki returns the ball to Australian Daria Gavrilova during their first round game at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, second seed, on Sunday defeated Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-3, 6-1 to reach the Madrid Open second round.

Wozniacki, ranked world No. 2, dominated the match at 3-3, winning nine of the following ten games to seal the win after one hour and 28 minutes.