Petra Martic of Croatia in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's second round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Petra Martic of Croatia during their women's second round singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark waves to spectators after winning her women's second round singles match against Petra Martic of Croatia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki defeated Petra Martic of Croatia 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 at the China Open in Beijing.

The number two seed Wozniacki made light work of her opponent, ranked 34th in the world, and extended her winning run against Martic to five matches.