Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark poses with her trophy after winning the women's final at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 28, 2018.EPA-EFE FILE/MARK CRISTINO

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki continued to maintain a firm grip on her place as the world's top-ranked player in the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, nearly 350 points ahead of Romania's Simona Halep.

Wozniacki ousted Halep as world No. 1 last month after winning the Australian Open title.